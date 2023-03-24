Finnish Leopard 2A4 tank Ps 273-109 in a combat demonstration. Credit: MKFI/Military of Finland/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Finnish Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced to donate additional mine-clearing Leopard 2 main battle tanks (MBTs) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The decision comes after Finnish President Sauli Niinistö approved the government’s proposal to send military aid to Ukraine on 23 March.

This will be Finland’s 14th defence materiel package to be delivered to Ukraine. It is valued at approximately €161m.

Under this package, being delivered as part of the international cooperation on Leopard tanks, Finland will donate a total of three Leopard 2 MBTs in armoured mine-clearing configuration, along with associated training and maintenance support.

Finland has already donated three mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine, bringing the total number of donated mine-clearing tanks to six.

The new tranche will further include heavy weapons and munitions.

Finland’s Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said: “For Ukraine, all materiel aid is vital in defending the country. We will continue our determined efforts to support Ukraine in repelling Russia’s brutal invasion.”

In another development, the Swedish Government has received authorisation from the country’s parliament (Riksdag) to take decisions related to the delivery of additional military equipment, worth $599.54m (Skr6.2bn), to Ukraine.

Announced by Riksdag on 23 March, this additional tranche may include battle tanks, 14 Archer artillery systems, missile system 97 and ammunition.

Approval of this bill comes in response to the government’s proposal to increase the current annual budget of the armed forces by approximately $70.59m (Skr730m). The allocation may increase to nearly $589.87m (Skr6.1bn) in 2024-2028.

Meanwhile, Slovakia’s MoD has announced the delivery of the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The transfer of four aircraft was supported by the Ukrainian pilots with the help of the Slovak Air Force.

This comes a week after Slovakia announced a donation of 13 MiG-29 jets and two Kub air defence systems to Ukraine.