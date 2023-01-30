SPIKE ATGM complete with mock-up SPIKE LR missile. Credit: Dave1185 (talk)/commons.wikimedia.org.

Germany-based joint venture (JV) company EuroSpike has received an awarded from the Finnish armed forces for Spike anti-tank guided missiles.

EuroSpike is a JV between Rheinmetall Electronics, Diehl Defence, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Rheinmetall holds a 40% stake in the JV.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed but it is said to be in the mid-double-digit million-euro range for Rheinmetall.

The missiles will supplement the country’s anti-tank capabilities and enhance the abilities of its anti-tank troops.

In December last year, the Finnish Ministry of Defence gave approval for the procurement of SPIKE SR, LR2, and ER2 missile systems.

The acquisition, worth €223.6m without value added tax, will be executed through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the Land Combat Missiles partnership programme.

Rafael is serving as the product manufacturer and the systems will be maintained by strategic partner supplier Millog.

The fire-and-forget anti-tank missiles are in service with several European Union and Nato member nations.

Germany is one of the first users of Spike. It currently has the Mehrrollenfähiges Leichtes Lenkflugkörpersystem, multi-role, light guided missile system (MELLS) in service.

A version of the Spike system produced by EuroSpike, MELLS is an advanced effector that can engage armoured targets at ranges of up to 4,000m.

MELLS has already been integrated into various combat vehicles such as the Marder infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), the Puma IFV, and Rheinmetall’s air-portable Wiesel/Wiesel weapons carrier.