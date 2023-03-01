INVISIO’s advanced and AI powered systems allow the soldiers to customise according to mission requirements. Credit: Cpl Si Longworth RLC (Phot)/© Crown Copyright 2014/ Flickr (Creative Commons).

Global company INVISIO has been selected by an unidentified European non-Nato army to support its troops in focusing on mission-critical tasks.

As part of the contract that covers the entire army, the company has already been awarded an initial order for the delivery of communications and hearing protection systems for use in hostile environments.

The selection follows comprehensive testing and assessment of the company’s solutions over a period of time.

INVISIO’s advanced and artificial intelligence (AI) powered systems were competitively evaluated in different settings and against other solutions, according to the company.

Worth approximately Skr40m ($3.83m), the first order includes the new INVISIO V-Series Gen II system with INVISIO X5 in-ear headsets.

The AI-powered solution offers tactical benefits to the user such as automatic sound adaptation, advanced digital signal processing technology, and enhance speech precision.

It also allows for customisation to meet the requirements of the mission, as well as individual preferences.

The company said that it expects to deliver the systems this year.

INVISIO CEO Lars Højgård Hansen said: “We are proud that yet another European defence organisation has chosen INVISIO. This and other recently won contracts are clear signs that activity levels in the market are high.

“The immediate future is therefore looking really exciting, and it is now time to start reaping the benefits of our recent years’ significant investments in the product portfolio and organisation.”

The company expects to receive additional contracts and follow-on orders in the future.

INVISIO supplies its capabilities to several special military forces.