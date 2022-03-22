EU greenlights new security strategy amid Ukraine crisis

As part of the strategy, the EU will form a new rapid reaction force comprising up to 5000 troops. Credit: Dušan Cvetanović from Pixabay.

Understand the impact of the Ukraine conflict from a cross-sector perspective with the Global Data Executive Briefing: Ukraine Conflict

The EU foreign and defence ministers have approved a new security strategy called the Strategic Compass at the time when the ongoing Ukraine crisis marked the return of war in Europe.

The Strategic Compass provides a plan to bolster the union’s security and defence policy by 2030.

As part of the strategy, the EU will form a new rapid reaction force comprising up to 5000 troops to ensure swift deployment during different types of crises. The union has also agreed to conduct live exercises on land and at sea, as well as boost military mobility.

Related

Alongside, the EU will work to enhance its intelligence analysis capabilities to better anticipate and respond to emerging threats and challenges.

Several EU member states have already committed to increasing defence expenditures in order to meet evolving security challenges.

The EU will facilitate exchange of national objectives on defence spending to match collective goals as well as provide incentives to support collaborative capability development.

EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy High Representative Josep Borrell said: “The threats are rising and the cost of inaction is clear. The Strategic Compass is a guide for action.

“It sets out an ambitious way forward for our security and defence policy for the next decade. It will help us face our security responsibilities, in front of our citizens and the rest of the world.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Army Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

The Strategic Compass is now expected to be approved by the European Council at the summit scheduled later this week.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine conflict has entered the fourth week since Russia launched a military operation on the country.

Recently, Russia claimed to have used hypersonic missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region, reported Reuters. However, a senior US defence official did not confirm the claim.