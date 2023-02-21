Commandos from the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces take up positions during a military demonstration. Credit: Capt. Viet Nguyen/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Council of the European Union (EU) has decided to provide assistance measures worth €7m that will support the armed forces of Jordan.

It follows a request for assistance from Jordan Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi in November last year.

The military support is being adopted under the European Peace Facility (EPF), an off-budget fund that aims to strengthen military and defence capacities, as well as military aspects of peace support operations, of partner nations.

Established on 22 March 2021, the EPF has an overall financial ceiling of €5.69bn in current prices until 2027.

European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy High Representative Josep Borrell said: “With today’s decision, the EU shows that Jordan can continue to count on the friendship and assistance of the European Institutions and the European Member States. We are a strong and sincere partner to Jordan.”

According to the council, the capacity enhancements will ensure security of civilians during crises and emergencies.

The assistance measure will be used by the Jordanian Armed Forces to improve the capacities of its military medical services for faster evacuation and treatment of injured ground soldiers.

Engineer brigades and border operational units will also benefit from the EU assistance and will be better equipped to support deployed units in the battlefield and in securing Jordan’s borders.

In December last year, the council adopted a €20m assistance measure to support the Georgian armed forces.