Image of Piranha V APC vehicles during an exercise. Credit: MApN/commons.wikimedia.org.

Elbit Systems’ subsidiary Elmet International SRL has received a follow-on contract to supply systems and equipment for the Romanian forces’ Piranha V armoured personnel carrier (APC).

Awarded by General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), the three-year contract has an estimated value of $120m.

Work under the new award requires Elbit Systems’ subsidiary in Romania to deliver UT30 MK2 uncrewed light turrets, SPEAR mortar systems, and remote controlled weapon stations for installation onto the Piranha V vehicles.

Elmet will carry out the associated work in Romania.

Elbit Systems CEO and president Bezhalel Machlis said: “I believe that the expansion of our integration and production capacity in Europe strengthens our ability to address growing demand for advanced and proven capabilities for armoured platforms.”

Concurrently, Elbit Systems also received two more contracts, with a total value of $252m, to deliver artillery rocket systems to an undisclosed European Nato member country.

The first $119m contract requires the company to deliver 155mm/52 calibre truck-mounted Autonomous Truck Mounted Howitzer (ATMOS) systems to equip a whole battalion.

Designed for rapid deployment, ATMOS is a modular artillery system that can fire all Nato-certified 155mm projectiles.

The performance period of this award is two years.

Under the second $133m contract, Elbit will be responsible for supplying two batteries to support PULS artillery rocket-launcher systems, which are deployed for firing missiles, and free flying and precision guided rockets.

Also included in this contract are rockets and missile systems. Deliveries will be performed over the next three years.

Machlis said: “We are witnessing a trajectory of an increased demand for advanced artillery solutions from militaries around the world, including European countries and Nato members as part of their efforts to increase effectiveness of their armed forces.”