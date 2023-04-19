The ATMOS artillery system from Elbit Systems in action. Source: Elbit Systems https://elbitsystems.com/product/atmos/

Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems has announced that it has been awarded a $102m contract to supply autonomous truck-mounted howitzer systems (ATMOS) to an international customer.

The contract, performed over eight years, will see Elbit Systems supply a battalion’s worth of 155mm/52 calibre ATMOS solutions.

The ATMOS is a modular combat-wheeled howitzer solution capable of firing all Nato-certified 155mm projectiles, with an effective range exceeding 40km using standard projectiles, and offers an extended range with rocket-assisted projectiles (RAP).

The system is designed for rapid deployment and operation, providing fire support for various missions.

In a statement, Elbit Systems’ land general manager Vehuda (Udi) Vered said: “Elbit Systems’ comprehensive, integrated artillery solutions provide a valuable competitive edge to the ground forces of our customers around the world. This contract is a vote of confidence in the advanced indirect fire solutions we provide.”

Several armed forces worldwide have deployed the ATMOS, including the Israeli Defense Forces, which have used it in combat operations.

Israel leads the Middle Eastern artillery systems market, accounting for 44.8% of regional spending. The country leads the region with its major ongoing programmes and plans, including procuring the ATMOS 2000 self-propelled howitzer for the Israeli Army, according to GlobalData’s The Global Artillery Systems Market 2022-2032 report.

Earlier this month, the Dutch Ministry of Defence purchased precise and universal launch systems (PULS).

Last month, Elbit Systems secured two contracts in an aggregate amount of $252m to supply ATMOS and PULS artillery systems to a Nato member country.

GlobalData aerospace, defence, and security analyst James Marques said: “ATMOS performs decently. It’s in competition with various similar designs like Archer, CAESAR, DANA and ZUZANA but still has international customers, particularly in Africa. There is a small possibility the contract might be European as a replacement for equipment donated to Ukraine.”

Elbit Systems recorded revenues of $5.511bn for FY22. Meanwhile, the company’s revenues in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY22 increased to $1.506bn, compared to $1.494bn for the same period in FY21.