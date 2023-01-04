Elbit Systems will supply, operate, and maintain advanced armour training centres to train and maintain the readiness of Israeli regular and reserve units. Credit: © Israeli Ministry of Defense/Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems has secured a contract to supply new Main Battle Tank (MBT) simulation and training centres for the Israeli Defense Forces’ (IDF) Armoured Corps.

Awarded by the Israeli Ministry of Defence (MoD), the contract has an estimated value of $107m.

As part of the contract, the company will operate and maintain the advanced armour training centres that will be used to train and maintain the operational readiness of Israeli regular and reserve commanders and soldiers.

Delivery of the training centres will be carried out over a period of three years.

The contract also includes provisions to continue providing associated operation and sustainment services for an additional 15-year period.

Elbit Systems said that the new training centres will run on the IDF’s Cloud platform by leveraging the company’s Cloud-native, platform-agnostic OneSim simulation software infrastructure.

Israeli MoD general staff head and deputy director general Avi Dadon said: “The coach will strengthen and improve the skill of individuals and teams in operation of weapons, and will serve as an infrastructure for the training of future platforms.”

The centres will integrate MBT’s operational sub-systems to simulate main/secondary armament weapon capabilities, providing real-life battlefield experience to the users. It can support both individual and collective training up to company level.

It includes integrated advanced recording and debriefing capabilities, allowing the soldiers to re-run events and perform data analysis to track their performance.

In addition, the training platforms will feature dedicated stations that will combine crews’ training with operational intelligence, combat support, and logistic units to provide all the components of combined arms company in various realistic battle environments.

Elbit Systems CEO and president Bezhalel Machlis said: “We are proud to support the IDF’s efforts to elevate its tank training to next level.”