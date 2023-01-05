Elbit Systems’ E-LynX SDRs are capable of maintaining fast, resilient, and secure communication for the forces deployed in any terrain. Credit: © Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel-based defence company Elbit Systems has been awarded a new contract to provide the E-LynX tactical Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution for the Spanish Armed Forces.

The contract has been awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Directorate-General for Armament and Material (DGAM).

It has been awarded as part of the country’s ‘urgent acquisition of very/ultra high frequency (V/UHF) SDR radio equipment’ programme.

As part of this contract, Elbit Systems is required to carry out the production and maintenance of the E-LynX SDR solution in Spain as a ‘national sovereign radio’.

This domestically manufactured radio will be equipped with Spanish national crypto solutions and the associated work will be performed by Elbit Systems in close coordination with Telefonica, a Spanish telecommunications company.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said: “We are proud to provide our cutting-edge network and radio technology to the Spanish Army.

“This contract further validates the technological and operational advantages of our software defined radios. We remain committed to providing a Spanish sovereign radio and supporting the Spanish defence industry and its Armed Forces.”

The latest contract marks the third time E-LynX SDR has been selected by the Spanish MoD.

The first contract for supplying E-LynX radios for the Spanish Army’s combat battalions was awarded to Elbit Systems in November 2020.

It was followed by another contract in November 2021 to deliver E-LynX SDR for the Spanish forces’ 8×8 Dragon vehicles.

According to Elbit Systems, the E-LynX family of SDR systems has been designed to provide interoperable, multi-channel network capabilities to the forces.

It has an open architecture and can be used for the dynamic and autonomous optimisation of resources and execution of a wide variety of concurrent missions.