The E-LynX mobile SDR is an operationally flexible, combat-proven solution available in multiple configurations. Credit: © Elbit Systems.

Israeli aerospace and defence company Elbit Systems has delivered the 600,000th E-LynX software-defined radio (SDR) system to the Swedish Defence Material Administration (Försvarets materielverk – FMV).

Viewed as a significant delivery milestone, the shipment was part of the Tactical Ground Radio (TGR) programme to equip the Swedish Armed Forces with the latest and most secure communication systems.

The E-LynX system is a high-frequency tactical radio system developed to address a wide range of complex communication requirements of forces on the modern battlefield.

It follows an open architecture approach and features unique waveforms to enable the adoption of European and Nato waveforms.

The fifth iteration of the device is designed to provide advanced, rapid, secure and immediate communication capabilities for soldiers.

It can simultaneously transmit voice, data and video files in all terrain to support innovative and multi-domain digitisation systems.

The armed forces of Switzerland, Spain and several other Nato countries have previously used the E-LynX system.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said: “The delivery of the 600,000th operational radio is a unique and exciting milestone that highlights Elbit Systems’ position as a global market leader and as an advanced technological communication and radio power-house for more than 55 years.”

Elbit received its first contract to deliver E-LynX systems to the Swedish Army in 2016.

Initial deliveries of the E-LynX radios to the Swedish Armed Forces under the TGR programme began in 2018, followed by subsequent follow-on contracts.

In July 2020, Elbit received a follow-on award to deliver more than 1,000 additional SDRs in handheld and vehicular configurations to Swedish forces.

This order was fulfilled by the company’s German subsidiary, Elbit Systems Deutschland.

The following year, Elbit received another $23m order to deliver more E-LynX SDRs in vehicular dual channel configurations, as well as vehicular configurations in full duplex multi-channel technology.