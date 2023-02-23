Officials of BAE Systems and Edge Group signing the MoU at IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Credit: © 2023 EDGE PJSC Group.

Edge Group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BAE Systems Digital Intelligence to work on advancing cyber and secure communications capabilities.

The MoU was signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2023, which is currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

Under this agreement, the companies will work to boost the situational awareness capabilities of secure devices, developed by Edge Group’s entity KATIM, by using BAE Systems-built GXP Fusion software.

BAE and Edge will also work on promoting KATIM Gateway network encryption solutions in broader target markets.

Additionally, both firms will improve cyber technologies, including BEACON RED’s Range on Wheels (ROW) cyber range and testing platform.

During IDEX, Edge Group’s companies EPI and LAHAB Defence Systems signed two separate MoUs with Raytheon Technologies’ subsidiary Raytheon Emirates.

The three companies will primarily focus on the development of advanced technology products including Raytheon’s Coyote counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) interceptor.

Raytheon Emirates managing director Fahad Al Mheiri said: “Aligning with established and capable local companies like EPI and LAHAB will be a critical success factor for Raytheon Emirates as we look to co-produce Coyote counter-UAS interceptor here in the UAE.”

Apart from the MoU, Edge also signed a $1.089bn (AED4bn) four-year contract to deliver tactical communications and data-link solutions to the UAE Armed Forces.

The deal involves improving the network communication capabilities to support multi-domain operations by linking voice/data services into a wider range of the UAE forces’ missions.

EDGE Group also announced that its entity HALCON has received a $272.20m (AED1bn) contract to supply AL TARIQ long-range precision-guided munitions (PGMs) for the UAE Armed Forces.

Edge Group has also won a contract, worth nearly $19.06m (AED70m) to provide V-PROTECT convoy protection and SKYSHIELD counter-UAS systems to an international customer.