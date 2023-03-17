Caption: Officials from EDGE Group’s GRADEONE and Bharat Dynamics signing the contract. Credit: Apco Worldwide

GRADEONE, part of the United Arab Emirates conglomerate EDGE Group, has been appointed an official partner by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Bharat Dynamics is an Indian defence public sector company for the Government of India’s Ministry of Defence.

GRADEONE specialises in the defence trading and manufacturing of non-lethal pyrotechnics, ammunition, defence-related components and packing solutions to the military and defence sectors, including the army, special forces, navy, and air force.

Bharat Dynamics manufactures and supplies guided missiles, underwater weapons, airborne products, and allied defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces. This authorisation occurred at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi, where EDGE Group dominated as a strategic partner in the number of contracts signed.

Khalifa Al Ali, managing director of GRADEONE, said: “As we continue to develop our scope of defence trading capabilities within EDGE Group, we are proud to partner with BDL, a well-established manufacturer of high technology weapon systems for the Indian Armed Forces and international clients.

“By developing successful partnerships and capitalising on our trading proficiency, GRADEONE has the privilege of broadening the UAE supply chain and strengthening in-country defence capabilities and components.”

According to a GlobalData report on the “UAE Defence Market 2023-2028”, the UAE has established ties with India. The country has established diplomatic relations with more than 60 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Russia, India, Pakistan, Nepal‚ China, and most western European countries, and is a member of the UN and the Arab League.

India is looking for alternative long-term defensive allies for imports as previous ties with Russia are fragile. The previous reliability of Russia’s weapons imports has now most likely been prioritised for domestic use in the invasion of Ukraine, and India’s modernisation programme will take some time to see its rewards. GlobalData’s “India’s Defense Market 2022-2027” claims India historically enjoyed close defence ties with the Soviet Union and continued their relations with Russia.

On top of this, most of India’s equipment dates back to the Soviet era and has aged. This move by Bharat Dynamics is a strategic one to enter a new market for exports, when ready, and for imports, if required. However, India is focused on becoming one of the biggest exporters of arms in the next few years as they focus on its R&D to improve the indigenisation of its arms manufacturing.

Commodore Girish Raghunath Pradhan (Retd), executive director of BDL, added: “BDL is delighted to be collaborating with GRADEONE, as well as contribute to the UAE defence sector by providing our trusted products to the region. We are proud to call GRADEONE, an outstanding provider of defence trading solutions, our UAE regional representative.”

Barat Dynamics’ corporate strategy intends to enhance its market position by optimising existing product lines and capitalising on domestic and international opportunities. EDGE has signed similar agreements with national entities. At IDEX 2023, EDGE Group signed a cooperation agreement with the Tanzania People’s Defence Force.