March 16, 2022

Echodyne delivers radar systems for US Army’s SSS programme

Echodyne’s radar solutions were selected following extensive testing during the design and development phase.

Echodyne has announced the delivery of an initial order for 46 EchoGuard radars, under the US Army’s Security Surveillance System (SSS) programme of record.

The radars were delivered to the Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), the prime contractor for the $191m indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for the SSS programme.

Echodyne CEO Eben Frankenberg said: “Echodyne radars are on the cutting edge of what’s possible with radars today. Our technology is constantly outperforming industry expectations, shepherding in a new era of situational awareness.

“We look forward to supporting ATSC as they deliver advanced security solutions under the SSS programme.”

The IDIQ contract carries a five-year base period, and includes an option for three additional years.

Echodyne’s radar solutions were selected as a component of the security system, following extensive testing during the design and development phase.

A key component of a security solution, radars help in increasing threat detection ranges, providing early warnings to the forces.

According to Echodyne, the company’s metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) technology enables the system to offer 4D data on the approaching adversary.

Based in Kirkland, Washington, Echodyne is a radar platform company serving defence, national security, and critical infrastructure protection markets.

Last month, Northrop Grumman made a minority investment in Echodyne for an undisclosed sum.

The two companies also agreed to use Echodyne’s commercial radar technology in Northrop Grumman counter-uncrewed aerial vehicle (C-UAS) solutions.

Echodyne also counts Bill Gates, NEA, Vulcan Capital, Vanedge Capital, Madrona Venture Group, and Lux Capital as investors.

