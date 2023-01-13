The Akeron MP missiles are used by the French armed forces to counter fighters and armoured targets. Credit: French Directorate General of Armaments/Ministry of The Armed Forces.

The French Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) has placed an order with MBDA to procure 200 Akeron MP medium-range missiles for the French Armed Forces.

The order was awarded in compliance with the French Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) military programming law (LPM) 2019-25.

The anti-tank missiles are being procured as part of DGA-MBDA joint efforts to invest in the upstream research and technology studies to modernise the ground forces’ capability.

The latest generation Akeron MP anti-tank missiles provide advanced positioning, orientation, and digital communications capabilities that help in engaging both visible and beyond-line-of-sight targets.

The DGA has also contracted Nexter Systems to upgrade and renovate a total of 50 Leclerc main battle tanks (MBTs) used by the French Army.

In June 2021, the DGA placed its first order with Nexter Systems to renovate the first set of 50 Leclerc battle tanks.

The renovation initiative is being executed to integrate the Leclerc tanks into the SCORPION combined arms battle groups.

The upgraded fleet will be capable of undertaking collaborative combat missions, with the help of real-time data exchange.

The first renovated Leclerc prototype MBT, called XLR, was handed over to the DGA last year in December. It features the Scorpion information and command system (SICS), which is common to Scorpion vehicles.

Nexter has already started the qualification tests for this prototype, in partnership with the Army Technical Section.

Delivery of the first 18 refurbished XLR tanks is expected later this year. Once delivered, the upgraded MBTs will remain in service until the future Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) enters service in 2040.