Enduring Shield launchers can counter cruise missiles and uncrewed aircraft system threats. Credit: ©2023 Dynetics, Inc.

Leidos company Dynetics has contracted Curtiss-Wright to provide actuation technology in support of its Enduring Shield platform.

The value of the contract has not been disclosed.

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will design and develop electromechanical actuators in support of the platform.

The actuators will feature the company’s Exlar roller screw and motor technologies.

The company will manufacture the actuators at its facility in Chanhassen, Minnesota, US.

Curtiss-Wright chair and CEO Lynn Bamford said: “Curtiss-Wright is very proud to have been chosen by Dynetics to provide our elevation and stabilisation actuators in support of this critical US Army missile defence system.

“Our collaboration with the US Army to develop actuation technologies reflects Curtiss-Wright’s long-standing commitments and on-going support of the US Army’s most critical ground defence platforms.”

Enduring Shield is a mobile ground-based weapon system developed by Dynetics to meet the US Army’s cruise missile and other air defence needs.

Dynetics’ solution was selected as part of the army’s Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 programme. It involves the development and delivery of 16 fieldable launcher prototypes, 60 interceptors, and related all-up round magazines.

Enduring Shield launchers will be capable of defeating subsonic cruise missiles, uncrewed aircraft systems, rockets, artillery, mortars, and other aerial threats.

Leidos’ Dynetics Group president Steve Cook said: “Curtiss-Wright has a long history of supporting the US Army’s ground defence systems through their products.

“We know they’ll be a valuable part of our team, and we look forward to working with them on our Enduring Shield launchers.”