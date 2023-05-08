Cubic Edge Compute and Networking platforms enable edge users to connect, secure, and analyze mission-critical data with trusted, scalable and intuitive edge technologies for a decisive advantage. Credit: Cubic/ Instant Connect Software/ Rally Tactical Systems/Business Wire

Cubic DTECH 1Mission Solutions, Instant Connect Software and Rally Tactical Systems have announced a joint offering in tactical radio interoperability to support and boost seamless coalition force communications for the US military and its global allies.

CMPS DTECH Mission Solutions business senior vice president Anthony Verna said: “Cubic is proud to support the U.S. military and its allies. Our collaboration with Instant Connect Software and Rally Tactical Systems further enhances and extends our Mission Forward focus and provides warfighters with the Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP) environments they need to accomplish the mission.”

“The integration opens a world of opportunity to provide even greater radio and IP interoperability, performance and encryption, along with multiple-force, multilingual collaboration.”

The interoperable Push-to-Talk (PTT) platform of Instant Connect is an IP-based push-to-talk solution that is powered by Engage Engine of Rally Tactical Systems and is integrated with Cubic’s RoIP radio gateways, including the Vocality, M3X and M3-SE brands.

By servicing missions from the command post via the dismounted soldier or first responder, this military-grade hardware and software aids users to achieve tactical missions with enhanced situational awareness, multilingual collaboration, and communications flexibility.

Furthermore, this next-generation radio/IP interoperability feature comes with a versatile “any language to any language” translation capability that allows warfighters and coalition partners to quickly communicate with each other, irrespective of language, and allows multilingual missions on track.

Instant Connect CEO Forrest Claypool said: “The Instant Connect PTT platform, integrated with Cubic RoIP gateways through the Engage Engine, offers coalition forces a range of best-in-class features that includes automatic language translation, super-lightweight serverless deployment, Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) and Windows Team Awareness Kit (WinTAK) plug-ins, and superior interoperability across Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) and other radio environments.”

Claypool further added: “The caliber of our joint offering is irrefutable. For example, our PTT software solution is Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)-certified and included on the DoD Information Network (DoDIN)-approved product list, joining a select cadre of software products.”