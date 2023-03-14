The first HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Credit: Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy/US Air Force.

Lockheed Martin company Sikorsky has selected Canadian avionics maker CMC Electronics’ military Flight Management System (FMS) for its Black Hawks.

The companies have signed a new multi-year contract, buts its value has not been disclosed.

Details regarding the delivery timelines and the number of systems to be supplied also remain undisclosed.

As per the terms of the contract, CMC will provide its CMA-2082MC military FMS for installation on the S-70i, S-70M, HH-60M, HH-60W, UH-60M, and several other Sikorsky helicopter models.

CMC Electronics Sales and Marketing vice-president Brad Nolen said: “Sikorsky and CMC have been collaborating for more than 25 years to ensure that the Black Hawk Flight Management System provides a highly reliable navigation solution with the capabilities needed to enable war fighters to complete crucial missions and save lives. CMC is excited to partner with Sikorsky on this latest programme.”

Following installation, the helicopters featuring CMC equipment will be flown by the US Army, the US Air Force, and other Black Hawk customers worldwide.

The aircraft will be deployed to conduct a wide range of missions, including search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster relief operations, and more, as well as to transport troops.

The CMA-2082MC military FMS is optimised for size, weight, power, cost, and integration with radio management.

Featuring a wide range of navigation, communications, and mission software, the FMS is constantly evolving to align with Modular Open Systems Approach and Future Airborne Capability Environment military standards.

This enables the system’s capabilities to be customised to help meet the Black Hawk operators’ tactical requirements, according to CMC.