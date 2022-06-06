View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 6, 2022

British Army’s Ajax programme has “gone badly wrong” says PAC

The UK MoD has been asked to ‘fix or fail’ this programme or risk national security and waste more taxpayers’ money.

AJAX, the Future Armoured Fighting Vehicle for the British Army
A pre-production prototype of the turreted Ajax variant. Credit: Richard Watt/MOD.

The British Army’s Ajax programme has “gone badly wrong” with no deployable vehicle delivered so far, according to a report from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

In the report titled ‘Armoured Vehicles: the Ajax programme’, the committee has concluded that the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is failing to deliver on the Army’s surveillance and reconnaissance capability needs.

The Ajax is an armoured fighting vehicle programme that started in 2010 and intended to equip the Army with its first fully digitised platform.

The programme, which is several years behind schedule, involved the delivery of six variants of enhanced armoured vehicles capable of fulfilling a range of roles.

General Dynamics Land Systems UK was contracted for the programme. A £5.5bn firm-priced contract was awarded to the company to design, produce, and offer in-service support for 589 vehicles.

As of December 2021, the MoD paid £3.2bn to the company that designed the vehicles, manufactured 324 hulls, and assembled and tested 143 vehicles.

Despite this, just 26 have been delivered so far and only for training purposes. These Ajax vehicles have unresolved issues such as excessive levels of noise and vibration.

Ajax was initially expected to enter service in 2017 but the target was missed and revised to June 2021. The programme is now over a year behind the revised schedule.

The MoD has no idea when the concerns will be addressed and when Ajax will enter service. The department has also recently commissioned a QC-led Ajax Lessons Learned Review.

In the report, PAC has told MoD to ‘fix or fail’ the programme.

Public Accounts Committee Chair Meg Hillier said: “The MoD has made fundamental mistakes in its planning and management of this project. The Ajax tanks programme has been deeply flawed from the outset and the PAC now seriously doubts it can be recovered within existing costs and commercial arrangements.

“Enough is enough, the MoD must fix or fail this programme, before more risk to our national security and more billions of taxpayers’ money wasted.

“These repeated failures at MoD are putting strain on older capabilities, which are overdue for replacement, and are directly threatening the safety of our service people and their ability to protect the nation and meet Nato commitments.”

Related Companies
Eurolinks

Metallic Ammunition Links for Belting Small and Medium Calibre

Visit Profile
Pearson Engineering

Assured Mobility for Armoured Fighting Vehicles

Visit Profile
Barrett Communications

HF & VHF Tactical Communications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology