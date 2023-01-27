NGATS containers sit open while work is being performed on line replaceable units in Skwierzyna, Poland. Credit: U.S. Army Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga.

Boeing has been awarded a new contract to produce and deliver more next generation automatic test systems (NGATS) for the US Army.

The estimated ceiling value of the contract is approximately $92m. It has a performance period of three years.

NGATS is a single, modular, mobile diagnostic test system designed to provide real-time testing in the field. It can provide automated fault diagnosis for over 100 components, along with their immediate solutions.

The new units of NGATS are primarily being procured for the army’s M109A7 Paladin artillery system and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Prior to 2023, the NGATSs were deployed to support other platforms including M1126 Stryker vehicles, M2A3 Bradley armoured fighting platforms, and the Abrams M1A1 and M1A2 system enhanced package V2/V3/V4.

The company is further planning to develop and establish a similar test programme to address ‘no evidence of failure issues’ on AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, to maintain operational readiness.

Boeing Global Services Vertical Lift and Special Operations director John Chicoli said: “This award demonstrates that NGATS is becoming the standard for fix effectiveness and readiness in the field, enabling operations in a contested logistics environment.”

The system can help save time spent on manual troubleshooting, disassembly of components, ordering equipment, and potential depot-level maintenance. It replaces the old ‘Direct Support Electrical Systems Test Sets’.

The NGATS was fielded by soldiers from the 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), assigned under the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.

In August last year, the ABCT revealed that the test system helped them save nearly $26m in repair costs in five months of deployment.