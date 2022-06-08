Blighter to equip Ukraine with A422 counter-UAS radars

The ground-based radars detect drones, vehicles, boats, and people accurately at long distances. Credit: Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited.

UK-based Blighter Surveillance Systems will support Ukraine’s counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) capability requirements by delivering its A422 radars.

The company did not disclose the number of radars that will be supplied to the war-hit nation, but a significant number of Blighter counter-UAS radars will be handed over, starting this month.

The company did not reveal whether the equipment supply is a donation or a commercial sale to Ukraine. The A422 radars are part of the UK’s efforts to extend military support to Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, the UK has sent weapon systems including 5,000 next-generation light anti-tank weapons, Starstreak missiles, body armour, helmets, and communications equipment, among others.

Blighter CEO James Long said: “We are proud to be part of the broad package of military support that the UK is providing to Ukrainian forces.

“The versatility and reliability of Blighter’s A422 radar as part of a comprehensively proven counter-UAS capability is very well suited to sustaining and strengthening Ukraine’s battlefield operations.”

Blighter’s A422 is a military radar meant for drone detection and surveillance. The medium-range air security system is suited for use in remote areas, border security, and rapid response situations.

The technology enables the detection and reporting of airborne and ground targets, as well as coastline threats, at up to 20km. It also provides moving target detection and machine learning classification to facilitate 180° long-range vision.

The latest order comes just over a month after Blighter secured a contract to supply vehicle-mounted tactical radars on an uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) for a Northern European Nato customer for border security. The contract includes the supply of Blighter B422 radars.

The radars designed by Blighter are deployed in over 35 countries.

In July 2021, Blighter won a contract from an undisclosed European defence company to initially provide 25 target acquisition radars for a fleet of Armoured Fighting Vehicles.