BAE Systems’ concept for the US Army’s XM1155 sub-calibre programme fires from a 155mm XM907E2 58 calibre cannon. Credit: BAE Systems/Business Wire.

BAE Systems in collaboration with the US Army has successfully test-fired a sub-calibre artillery long-range projectile with enhanced lethality.

The test was conducted as part of the US Army’s XM1155 extended-range artillery projectile programme. BAE Systems is under contract to develop and test the projectile for this programme.

It was performed from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

For this test, the company validated the compatibility of the projectile with a 155mm Extended Range Cannon Artillery Howitzer Test Bed, as well as with propelling charges.

The demonstration also involved the use of a sabot package, designed by the US Army.

During the test, a guided projectile was fired from a 155mm XM907E2 58 calibre cannon against a fixed target, which is beyond the ranges that have previously been demonstrated by several other precision-guided projectiles fired from similar cannon types.

According to BAE Systems, the concept being tested by the company for this programme is an advanced cannon-launched projectile that can be used to deter fixed and mobile targets in a contested scenario.

The new solution is expected to double the range of existing cannon-launched precision-guided munitions.

It belongs to a Hypervelocity Projectile (HVP) family of munitions, which offers a low-drag, high-velocity design that extends the projectile range while minimising collateral damage.

The HVP can ‘penetrate and destroy’ adversary defences leveraging improved survivability, range, lethality and advanced guidance.

BAE Systems Weapon Systems vice-president and general manager Brent Butcher said: “We are confident that the projectile is on track to provide the US Army the best munitions solution for cannon artillery with a leap ahead capability that will bring a highly lethal, manoeuvrable projectile to soldiers on the battlefield.”