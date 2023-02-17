Airbus Defence and Space office at 404 Avenida de Aragón (avenue) in Madrid, Spain. Credit: Luis García (Zaqarbal)/commons.wikimedia.org.

European aerospace company Airbus has reported a 13% increase in revenues to €58.8bn in fiscal year (FY) 2022, compared to €52.14bn in 2021.

The company has attributed this increase in overall revenues to a higher number of deliveries and strengthening of the US dollar.

Airbus’ helicopters division delivered a total of 344 units, slightly higher than the previous year’s 338 units, reflecting an 8% increase.

Airbus Defense and Space delivered ten A400M military airlifters in 2022 while in 2021 only eight of this aircraft were delivered. This division reflected an 11% rise, primarily due to a higher volume in military aircraft and Eurodrones.

The consolidated order intake for FY 2022 increased to €82.5bn, from €62.0bn in 2021.

Order intake value at Airbus Defence and Space in FY 2022 was €13.7bn and the major orders included the delivery of 20 Eurofighters for the Spanish Air Force, the Future Combat Air System’s Demonstrator Phase-1B, and Eurodrone contracts.

The company also recorded a 16% increase in the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) adjusted to €5.6bn while same was €4.86bn in 2021.

However, adjusted EBIT at Airbus Defence and Space went down to €384m, from €696m in 2021.

Airbus said this decrease in EBIT is a result of rising inflation, as well as delays with the Ariane 6 launcher and the loss of two Pleiades Neo satellites.

For the fourth quarter (Q4) 2022, Airbus’ consolidated revenues stood at €20.64bn, 21% more than €16.99bn in Q4 2021. Net income and EBIT adjusted for Q4 2022 were €1.67m and €2.146m, respectively.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said: “As we move forward in 2023, we are focused on our industrial activities and longer-term transformation of the company. The solid 2022 financial performance and our confidence in the future lead us to propose a higher dividend payment this year.”