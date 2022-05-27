South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 1.1% in April 2022

South & Central America witnessed a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 14.2% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 33.1% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 9.81% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in South & Central America with a share of 72.22% in April 2022, a 23.81% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 8.33% in April 2022, marking a flat month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 8.33% in April 2022, a 66.67% drop from March 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 5.56% in April 2022, a 50% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in South & Central America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average flat growth in the overall IT recruitment activity of South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Lockheed Martin posted 22 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered an increase of 15.79% over the previous month, followed by CAE with 10 jobs and a 900% growth. The Boeing with 3 IT jobs and Axon Enterprise with 1 jobs, recorded a 72.73% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while recorded a flat growth with job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in South & Central America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Puerto Rico commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 61.11% share in April 2022, a 15.79% increase over March 2022. Uruguay featured next with a 27.78% share, up 900% over the previous month. Brazil recorded an 11.11% share, a drop of 66.67% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.78%, up by 7.69% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with a 13.89% share, registered a decline of 37.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with an 8.33% share, down 40% over March 2022.