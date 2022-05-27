View all newsletters
  1. Jobs Data
May 27, 2022

Singapore’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.2% in April 2022

By Carmen

Hiring jobs

Singapore’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.2% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 5.42% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.65% share in April 2022, recording an increase of 3.58% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Singapore’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.55% in April 2022, registering a 45.45% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 31.82% share, an increase of 75% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 9.09%, registering a 50% decline from March 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.55% growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Singapore’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Singapore’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Thales posted 17 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a rise of 21.43% over the previous month, followed by TT Electronics with 3 jobs and a flat growth. CAE with 1 IT job and Airbus with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.27%, up by 41.67% from March 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.18% share, registered a decline of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 4.55% share, down 92.86% over March 2022.

