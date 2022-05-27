Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 8.8% in April 2022

US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring declined 8.8% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.98% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 24.99% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.2% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.97% in April 2022, and a 67.97% drop over March 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 22.74% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 67.58%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.53% in April 2022, a 58.71% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 94.52% share, which marked a 66.83% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 4.11%, registering a 69.39% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.37% share and a 78.26% drop over March 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 93.42% share in April 2022, a 66.93% decline over March 2022. India featured next with a 3.29% share, down 63.64% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 1.1% share, a decline of 80.95% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 61.92%, down by 62.46% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 26.58% share, a decline of 70.06% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.23% share, down 76.84% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.27%, recording a month-on-month decline of 90.91%.