View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Jobs Data
May 27, 2022

Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 47.9% in April 2022

By Carmen

Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 47.9% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 29.23% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 36.23% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 7.55% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.29% in April 2022, registering a 73.53% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.86% share, a decrease of 16.67% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.29%, registering a 33.33% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 3.57% growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

CAE posted 12 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 61.29% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 11 jobs and a 73.17% drop. Saab with 4 IT jobs and Woodward with 1 jobs, recorded a 33.33% growth and a 75% decrease.

Entry Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Entry Level jobs held a share of 53.57%, up by 66.67% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 28.57% share, registered a decline of 82.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 17.86% share, down 81.48% over March 2022.

Related Companies
Jeet & Jeet

Security Glass for Military and Navy Applications

Visit Profile
Ocean Software

Software Solutions to Improve Safety and Efficiency in Military Operations

Visit Profile
Tecimer

Mobile Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purification Units, Mobile Kitchens, Fuel Trailers and Potable Water Units

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology