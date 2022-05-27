Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 47.9% in April 2022

Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 47.9% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 29.23% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 36.23% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 7.55% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.29% in April 2022, registering a 73.53% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.86% share, a decrease of 16.67% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 14.29%, registering a 33.33% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 3.57% growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

CAE posted 12 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 61.29% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 11 jobs and a 73.17% drop. Saab with 4 IT jobs and Woodward with 1 jobs, recorded a 33.33% growth and a 75% decrease.

Entry Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Entry Level jobs held a share of 53.57%, up by 66.67% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 28.57% share, registered a decline of 82.61% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 17.86% share, down 81.48% over March 2022.