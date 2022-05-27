Northrop Grumman’s IT hiring activity rises 6.5% in April 2022

US-based company Northrop Grumman’s IT hiring rose 6.5% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.88% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.71% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.43% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Northrop Grumman IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Northrop Grumman, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 53.25% in April 2022, and a 16.5% drop over March 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 27.53% in April 2022, and registered growth of 24.71%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.38% in April 2022, a 0.96% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Northrop Grumman

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 96.23% share, which marked a 7.72% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 3.38%, registering a 44.44% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.39% share and a 200% rise over March 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 96.23% share in April 2022, a 7.72% decline over March 2022. The UK featured next with a 3.38% share, up 44.44% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 0.39% share, an increase of 200% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Northrop Grumman IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 58.57%, down by 4.04% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 30.13% share, a decline of 15.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.04% share, up 14.86% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.