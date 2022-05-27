North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 8.2% in April 2022

North America witnessed an 8.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen a decrease of 6.16% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.24% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering a decrease of 0.94% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 51.75% in April 2022, a 33.46% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 20.92% in April 2022, marking a 24.17% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.12% in April 2022, a 33.46% drop from March 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.32% in April 2022, a 27.12% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 35.96% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over previous month.

The Boeing posted 1,527 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a decline of 39.62% over the previous month, followed by Lockheed Martin with 833 jobs and a 23.72% drop. Leidos Holdings with 765 IT jobs and Northrop Grumman with 741 jobs, recorded a 31.21% drop and a 7.72% drop, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 66.83% decline with 345 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 97.65% share in April 2022, a 31.78% decrease over March 2022. Canada featured next with a 2.32% share, up 25.23% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.03% share, a drop of 60% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.13%, down by 33.96% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.81% share, registered a decline of 28.1% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.69% share, down 27.02% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.37%, recording a month-on-month decline of 61.4%.