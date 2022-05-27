IT hiring in global aerospace, defence & security industry drops 7.8% in April 2022

The global aerospace, defence & security industry noticed a 7.8% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 over the previous month, led by The Boeing’s 27.11% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The aerospace, defence & security industry’s overall hiring activity declined 3.71% when compared with March 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 25.53% share of the global aerospace, defence & security industry’s hiring activity in April 2022, down 1.47% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of April 2022 were 6.53% lower when compared with the previous month.

Related

The decrease was a result of 15.65% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 55.23% emerged as the top IT occupation in the aerospace, defence & security hiring activity in April 2022, a 29.04% decline over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in second with a share of 17.91% in April 2022, down 25.33% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 13.91% share in April 2022, a decline of 28.2% over the previous month, and Computer and Information Analysts with a 6.08% share in April 2022 and a drop of 24.84% over March 2022.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies by recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 25.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

The Boeing posted 2,119 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 41.53% over the previous month, followed by Lockheed Martin with 856 jobs and a 23.09% decline. Leidos Holdings with 789 IT jobs and Northrop Grumman with 770 jobs, recorded a 32.1% decline and a 6.33% drop, respectively, while Rheinmetall recorded a flat growth with 498 job postings during April 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in aerospace, defence & security industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 76.74% share, which marked a 31.07% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 13.82%, registering a 10.66% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with an 8.69% share and a 41.26% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.46% and a month-on-month drop of 7.69%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.29%, registering a 53.33% increase over the previous month.