  1. Jobs Data
May 27, 2022

India’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 16.5% in April 2022

By Carmen

India’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 16.5% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.37% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 48.85% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 2.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.79% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 82.08% in April 2022, registering a 34.55% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 5.83% share, an increase of 115.38% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.63%, registering a 35.71% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 4.38%, down 25% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 27.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

The Boeing posted 392 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 33.33% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 35 jobs and a 775% growth. NewRocket with 15 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 12 jobs, recorded an 114.29% growth and a 63.64% decrease, respectively, while Insta Group recorded a flat growth with 7 job postings during April 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 65.42%, down by 32.18% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 27.92% share, registered a decline of 36.49% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.67% share, flat growth over March 2022.

