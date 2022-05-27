View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Jobs Data
May 27, 2022

Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 54.6% in April 2022

By Carmen

Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 54.6% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 85.27% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 15.31% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 2.27% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 64.93% in April 2022, registering a 236.94% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.45% share, an increase of 102.27% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.47%, registering a 290.91% rise from March 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 7.12%, up 241.67% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 375.42% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Rheinmetall posted 498 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 31 jobs and a 50% drop. Volocopter with 20 IT jobs and Thales with 7 jobs, recorded a 35.48% decline and a 65% decrease, respectively, while Hensoldt Holding Germany recorded a flat growth with 5 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.93%, up by 171.01% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.53% share, registered an increase of 188.37% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.54% share, up 225% over March 2022.

Related Companies
Jeet & Jeet

Security Glass for Military and Navy Applications

Visit Profile
Ocean Software

Software Solutions to Improve Safety and Efficiency in Military Operations

Visit Profile
Tecimer

Mobile Reverse Osmosis (RO) Water Purification Units, Mobile Kitchens, Fuel Trailers and Potable Water Units

Visit Profile

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Army Technology