Airbus’s IT hiring activity declines 20.0% in April 2022

Netherlands-based company Airbus IT hiring declined 20.0% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 13.05% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.53% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 2.59% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Airbus IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Airbus, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.31% in April 2022, and a 28.13% drop over March 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.49% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 30%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 9.4% in April 2022, a 17.65% drop from March 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Airbus

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with an 83.89% share, which marked a 25.6% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 8.05%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 7.38% share and a 57.69% drop over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.67% and a month-on-month flat growth.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 35.57% share in April 2022, a 10.42% growth over March 2022. Germany featured next with a 20.81% share, down 50% over the previous month. Spain recorded a 15.44% share, a decline of 37.84% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Airbus IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.11%, down by 30.56% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.49% share, a decline of 22.22% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.72% share, down 23.53% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.67%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.