The global aerospace, defence & security industry experienced a 15% decline in the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter. The total number of artificial intelligence-related grants dropped by 27% in Q1 2023, according to GlobalData's Patent Analytics.

Notably, the number of artificial intelligence-related patent applications in the aerospace, defence & security industry was 244 in Q1 2023, versus 288 in the prior quarter.

The top five companies accounted for 14% of patenting activity

Analysis of patenting activity by companies shows that Aptiv filed the most artificial intelligence patents within the aerospace, defence & security industry in Q1 2023. The company filed 11 artificial intelligence-related patents in the quarter, compared with 7 in the previous quarter. It was followed by Raytheon Technologies with 7 artificial intelligence patent filings, Thales (6 filings), and Boeing (6 filings) in Q1 2023.

Patenting activity was driven by China with a 14% share of total patent filings

The largest share of artificial intelligence related patent filings in the aerospace, defence & security industry in Q1 2023 was in China with 14%, followed by The US (10%) and South Korea (8%). The share represented by China was 4% lower than the 18% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

