The global aerospace, defence and security industry experienced a 40% drop in new job postings related to social responsibility in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData's Job Analytics. This compares to a 14% decrease versus Q1 2022.

Notably, Architecture and Engineering Occupations jobs accounted for a 16% share of the global aerospace, defence and security industry’s social responsibility-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 39% over the prior quarter.

Architecture and Engineering Occupations drive social responsibility-related hiring activity

Architecture and Engineering Occupations, with a share of 16%, emerged as the top social responsibility-related job roles within the aerospace, defence and security industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 39% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 16% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 50% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent social responsibility roles include Management Occupations with an 11% share in Q1 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in aerospace, defence and security industry accounted for 62% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, PAE, and BAE Systems. Together they accounted for a combined share of 62% of all social responsibility-related new jobs in the aerospace, defence and security industry.

Northrop Grumman posted 5,532 social responsibility-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Raytheon Technologies 1,792 jobs, General Dynamics 972 jobs, PAE 578 jobs, and BAE Systems 565 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with an 80.71% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of social responsibility-related new job postings in the aerospace, defence and security industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 80.71% followed by the UK (7.74%) and Canada (2.24%). The share represented by the US was six percentage points lower than the 86.59% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on Social Responsibility Trends by Sector – Thematic Intelligence