May 25, 2022updated 23 May 2022 8:48am

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in military industry AI roles

Some parts of the world are investing more heavily in artificial intelligence roles than others

By Data Journalism Team

Europe was the fastest growing region for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among military industry companies in the three months ending March.

The number of roles in Europe made up 18.3% of total AI jobs – up from 12.3% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.7 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the military industry?

The fastest growing country was Sweden, which saw 0.5% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending March 2021, increasing to 5.3% in the three months ending March this year.

That was followed by India (up 1.9 percentage points), the United Kingdom (1.6), and France (1.1).

The top country for AI roles in the military industry is the United States which saw 70% of all roles advertised in the three months ending March.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the military industry?

Some 4.6% of all military industry AI roles were advertised in Gothenburg (Sweden) in the three months ending March.

That was followed by Huntsville (United States) with 2.9%, Arlington (United States) with 2.9%, and Tucson (United States) with 2.6%.

