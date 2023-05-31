The global aerospace, defence and security industry experienced a 29% drop in new job postings related to electronic warfare in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 3% decrease versus Q1 2022. A detailed analysis of the key trends, impotant value chains, and the leading companies associated with the high intensity warfare theme are included in GlobalData’s High Intensity Warfare (HIW) / High Intensity Conflict (HIC) – Thematic Research report. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 31% share of the global aerospace, defence and security industry’s electronic warfare-related total new job postings in Q1 2023, down 27% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive electronic warfare-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 31%, emerged as the top electronic warfare-related job roles within the aerospace, defence and security industry in Q1 2023, with new job postings drop by 27% quarter-on-quarter. Architecture and Engineering Occupations came in second with a share of 15% in Q1 2023, with new job postings dropping by 35% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent electronic warfare roles include Management Occupations with a 9% share in Q1 2023, Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 6% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in aerospace, defence and security industry accounted for 69% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q1 2023 were Huntington Ingalls Industries, Leidos, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, and Saab. Together they accounted for a combined share of 69% of all electronic warfare-related new jobs in the aerospace, defence and security industry.

Huntington Ingalls Industries posted 423 electronic warfare-related new jobs in Q1 2023, Leidos 155 jobs, Northrop Grumman 151 jobs, Raytheon Technologies 140 jobs, and Saab 135 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 77.65% share of total new job postings, Q1 2023

The largest share of electronic warfare-related new job postings in the aerospace, defence and security industry in Q1 2023 was in the US with 77.65% followed by Sweden (10.17%) and the UK (3.67%). The share represented by the US was seven percentage points lower than the 84.78% share it accounted for in Q4 2022.

For further understanding of GlobalData's High Intensity Warfare (HIW) / High Intensity Conflict (HIC) – Thematic Research buy the report here.