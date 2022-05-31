Filings buzz in the aerospace and defence sector: 45% decrease in the future of work mentions in Q4 of 2021

Mentions of the future of work within the filings of companies in the aerospace and defence sector fell 45% between the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

In total, the frequency of sentences related to the future of work during 2021 was 600% higher than in 2016 when GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, first began to track the key issues referred to in company filings.

When companies in the aerospace and defence sector publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. The future of work is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether the future of work is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the aerospace and defence sector, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned the future of work at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 77% compared to 16% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to the future of work.

Of the 20 biggest employers in the aerospace and defence sector, BAE was the company which referred to the future of work the most during 2021. GlobalData identified 29 future of work-related sentences in the United Kingdom-based company's filings - 0.2% of all sentences. Leonardo mentioned the future of work the second most - the issue was also referred to in 0.2% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high future of work mentions included Rolls-Royce, HAL and RTX.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on the future of work and how important the issue is considered within the aerospace and defence sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning the future of work more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into the future of work have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises the future of work mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 'workflow management', which made up 100% of all future of work subtheme mentions by companies in the aerospace and defence sector.