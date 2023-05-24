The Australian aerospace, defence and security industry experienced a 36% drop in new job postings in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Raytheon Technologies with 185 job postings according to GlobalData’s analysis of aerospace, defence and security company job postings. Gain an in-depth understanding of the important Australia defense market drivers, defense strategies, and market sizing by sectors with GlobalData’s Australia Defense Market report. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 16% share of the Australian’s aerospace, defence and security industry new job postings in Q1 2023, down by 39% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive aerospace, defence and security hiring activity

Of the industry's total hiring activity, the highest number of new job postings were for Computer and Mathematical Occupations, which accounted for 16% of the total new job postings in Q1 2023 and were down by 49% year-on-year. Second highest were Management Occupations, which accounted for 15% and rise by 34% year-on-year, and third highest were Architecture and Engineering Occupations, which were 36% of the new job postings and 34% lower year-on-year.

Top five companies in aerospace, defence and security accounted for 63% of hiring activity

The highest number of jobs were posted by Raytheon Technologies with 185, followed by Thales with 136, while the highest increase was at Codan Radio Communications at 216%.

For further understanding of GlobalData's Australia Defense Market