The global aerospace, defence & security industry experienced an 8% drop in company filings mentions of future of work in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by MTU Aero Engines with 1100% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData's analysis of over 41 aerospace, defence & security company filings.

Notably, future of work was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q1 2023, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cloud and batteries, according to GlobalData.

Of the top leading companies in the aerospace, defence & security industry, MTU Aero Engines had the greatest increase in references for future of work in Q1 2023, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 24 future of work-related sentences in the company's filings - 0.5% of all sentences - and an increase of 1100% in Q1 2023 compared with Q1 2022. Rheinmetall’s mentions of future of work rose by 100% to 20 and Raytheon Technologies’s by 100% to 4 and L3Harris Technologies’s by 100% to 3 and Leidos’s by 200% to 3.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for future of work in Q1 2023 was 95.

