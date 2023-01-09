The US’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.11% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.31% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.57% in December 2022, registering a 24.78% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 26.7% share, an increase of 40.63% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.89%, registering a 24.57% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 4.29%, up 20% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 34.68% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Northrop Grumman posted 1,807 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 236.5% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 429 jobs and a 15.22% drop. General Dynamics with 369 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 289 jobs, recorded a 35.94% decline and a 30.02% decrease, respectively, while Huntington Ingalls Industries recorded a decline of 17.61% with 248 job postings during December 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.97%, up by 36.63% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 36.05% share, registered an increase of 16.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.7% share, up 20.53% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.