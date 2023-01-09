The UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 5.0% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.67% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.73% share in December 2022, recording a flat growth over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.87% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.36% in December 2022, registering a 49.37% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 28.2% share, an increase of 97.37% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 15.41%, registering a 6.82% decline from November 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 6.02%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 550% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Northrop Grumman posted 57 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 1325% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 35 jobs and a 218.18% growth. Cubic with 33 IT jobs and Systems Engineering & Assessment with 16 jobs, recorded a 1000% growth and a 1500% growth, respectively, while AWE Management recorded an increase of 200% with 15 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.17%, up by 41.94% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.07% share, registered an increase of 41.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.77% share, down 18.18% over November 2022.