France-based company Thales IT hiring rose 13.1% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 19.41% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 12.33% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.66% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57% in December 2022, and a 130.93% rise over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 20.36% in December 2022, and registered growth of 100%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.43% in December 2022, a 141.18% rise from November 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 55.73% share, which marked an 112.62% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.62%, registering a 288.89% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 8.14% share and a 3.23% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.51% and a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 21.37% share in December 2022, an 86.67% growth over November 2022. India featured next with a 14.5% share, up 533.33% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 8.91% share, an increase of 218.18% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.14%, up by 100% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.72% share, a growth of 228.13% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.89% share, up 93.75% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.