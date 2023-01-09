US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring declined 14.6% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 14.4% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 18.77% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 0.79% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.55% in December 2022, and a 20.19% drop over November 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 20% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 45.97%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.31% in December 2022, a 30.95% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 88.06% share, which marked a 30.09% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 9.25%, registering a 20.51% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.69% share and a 50% rise over November 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 86.27% share in December 2022, a 30.02% decline over November 2022. India featured next with an 8.06% share, down 18.18% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.39% share, an increase of 60% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.43%, down by 32.96% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 34.63% share, a growth of 10.48% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.64% share, down 57.14% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.3%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.