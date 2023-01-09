Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered an 8.5% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 15.37% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.6% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 2.29% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 89.29% in December 2022, registering a 400% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 7.14% share, an increase of 100% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 3.57%, registering a flat growth from November 2022.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 237.5% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

CAE posted 20 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 566.67% over the previous month, followed by Woodward with 3 jobs and a 50% growth. Huntington Ingalls Industries with 2 IT jobs and Avic Shenyang Aircraft with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Thales recorded a decline of 50% with 1 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.29%, up by 350% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25% share, registered an increase of 133.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.71% share, up 200% over November 2022.