North America witnessed a 2.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 2.45% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for an 18.15% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 0.05% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 43.88% in December 2022, a 25.09% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 26.29% in December 2022, marking a 39.69% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 18.81% in December 2022, a 24.94% rise from November 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.29% in December 2022, an 18.37% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 34.42% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over previous month.

Northrop Grumman posted 1,807 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 236.5% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 429 jobs and a 15.22% drop. General Dynamics with 369 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 295 jobs, recorded a 35.94% drop and a 30.09% drop, respectively, while Huntington Ingalls Industries recorded a 17.61% decline with 248 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.28% share in December 2022, a 25.77% increase over November 2022. Canada featured next with a 1.61% share, up 26.09% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.11% share, a drop of 14.29% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 49.56%, up by 36.32% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 36.34% share, registered a growth of 16.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.83% share, up 21.63% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.26%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.