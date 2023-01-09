Middle East & Africa witnessed a 5.7% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

December 2022 has seen a decrease of 7.36% in the overall hiring activity when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.09% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in December 2022, registering an increase of 1.17% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in December 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 44.74% in December 2022, a 5.56% drop over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 23.68% in December 2022, marking a 350% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 13.16% in December 2022, a flat growth from November 2022.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 10.53% in December 2022, a 100% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 31.82% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over previous month.

V2X posted 14 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered an increase of 7.69% over the previous month, followed by Elbit Systems with 6 jobs and a 33.33% drop. Hensoldt with 4 IT jobs and Airbus with 3 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Leidos Holdings recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during December 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Kuwait commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 34.21% share in December 2022, an 116.67% increase over November 2022. Israel featured next with an 18.42% share, down 22.22% over the previous month. Saudi Arabia recorded a 10.53% share, a growth of 300% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.05%, up by 17.39% from November 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.42% share, registered a growth of 75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 10.53% share, up 33.33% over November 2022.