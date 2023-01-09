US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring rose 10.4% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 8.16% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 32.09% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 2.82% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.45% in December 2022, and a 6.82% drop over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 27.94% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 17.65%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 9.98% in December 2022, a 23.73% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with a 95.12% share, which marked a 15.22% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 3.1%, registering a 60% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 1.11% share and a 66.67% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.44% and a month-on-month flat growth. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.22%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 95.12% share in December 2022, a 15.22% decline over November 2022. The UK featured next with a 2.66% share, down 58.62% over the previous month. Japan recorded a 0.67% share, an increase of 200% compared with November 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 44.79%, down by 2.88% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 42.57% share, a decline of 18.99% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.42% share, down 34.88% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.22%, recording a month-on-month decline of 92.31%.