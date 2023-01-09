The global aerospace, defence & security industry noticed a 2.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 over the previous month, led by Northrop Grumman’s 28.02% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The aerospace, defence & security industry’s overall hiring activity declined 2.58% when compared with November 2022.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 16.65% share of the global aerospace, defence & security industry’s hiring activity in December 2022, up 0.22% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of December 2022 were 3.59% higher when compared with the previous month.

The increase was a result of 8.7% lower job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 45.11% emerged as the top IT occupation in the aerospace, defence & security hiring activity in December 2022, a 29.26% growth over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in second with a share of 23.14% in December 2022, up 34.9% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 19.75% share in December 2022, a growth of 28.45% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 4.48% share in December 2022 and a rise of 16.73% over November 2022.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies by recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 48.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

Northrop Grumman posted 1,877 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a rise of 246.31% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 451 jobs and a 17.1% decline. Thales with 393 IT jobs and General Dynamics with 369 jobs, recorded a 123.3% growth and a 36.49% drop, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 28.27% drop with 335 job postings during December 2022.

Regional composition of IT hiring in aerospace, defence & security industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 80.73% share, which marked a 25.71% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 12.4%, registering a 36.45% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 6.09% share and a 36% rise over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.57% and a month-on-month rise of 26.67%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.21%, registering an 180% increase over the previous month.