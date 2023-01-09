US-based company Huntington Ingalls Industries IT hiring declined 7.2% in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.12% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 17.95% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2022, and recorded a 2.59% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Huntington Ingalls Industries IT hiring in December 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.14% in December 2022, and a 17.65% drop over November 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 31.9% in December 2022, and registered a decline of 19.82%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 11.47% in December 2022, a 30.43% drop from November 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Huntington Ingalls Industries

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in December 2022 with an 88.89% share, which marked a 17.61% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 10.04%, registering a 40% month-on-month growth. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 0.72% share and a flat growth over November 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.36% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 88.89% share in December 2022, a 17.61% decline over November 2022. France featured next with a 5.73% share, up 220% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 1.43% share, a decline of 66.67% compared with November 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Huntington Ingalls Industries IT hiring activity in December 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 68.1%, down by 18.8% from November 2022. Junior Level positions with a 26.16% share, a decline of 1.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.38% share, up 36.36% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.36%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.