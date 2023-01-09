Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered an 11.9% drop in IT hiring activity in December 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 2.32% in December 2022 when compared with November 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.82% share in December 2022, recording an increase of 0.25% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.26% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry in December 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.45% in December 2022, registering a 1.19% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 24.06% share, a decrease of 8.16% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.76%, registering a 37.5% rise from November 2022.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 7.49%, up 55.56% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Germany’s IT recruitment activity in December 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.01% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Germany’s aerospace, defence & security industry during December 2022 over November 2022.

ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH posted 51 IT jobs in December 2022 and registered a drop of 10.53% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 49 jobs and an 8.89% growth. Hensoldt Holding Germany with 14 IT jobs and Thales with 13 jobs, recorded a 250% growth and a 550% growth, respectively, while Rheinmetall recorded a decline of 20% with 12 job postings during December 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in December 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.29%, up by 15.96% from November 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.41% share, registered a decline of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.23% share, down 8.7% over November 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.07%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.